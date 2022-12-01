Maruti Suzuki India's Nov sales volumes jump 14%

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 159,044 units in November 2022 compared to 139,184 units in November 2021, recording a 14.27%.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units, sales to other OEM of 4,251 units and exports of 19,738 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

