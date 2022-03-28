Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 196.59 points or 0.73% at 26883.37 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3%), Polycab India Ltd (down 2.86%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.56%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.97%),Graphite India Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.47%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), SKF India Ltd (down 1.36%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1.25%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 1.26%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.85%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.8 or 0.03% at 57382.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.7 points or 0.07% at 17165.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 149.12 points or 0.54% at 27651.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.36 points or 0.48% at 8351.11.

On BSE,1167 shares were trading in green, 2260 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

