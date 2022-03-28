Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 212.02 points or 0.87% at 24123.68 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (down 5.15%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 4.82%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.6%),NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 4.13%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 4.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.93%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 3.77%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 3.69%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 3.68%), and Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.54%).

On the other hand, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 8.9%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.91%), and Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 1.81%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.8 or 0.03% at 57382.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.7 points or 0.07% at 17165.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 149.12 points or 0.54% at 27651.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.36 points or 0.48% at 8351.11.

On BSE,1167 shares were trading in green, 2260 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

