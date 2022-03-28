Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 462.8 points or 1.1% at 41595.05 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.41%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 3.19%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.26%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.96%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.32%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.29%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.23%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.13%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.65%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.8 or 0.03% at 57382.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.7 points or 0.07% at 17165.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 149.12 points or 0.54% at 27651.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.36 points or 0.48% at 8351.11.

On BSE,1167 shares were trading in green, 2260 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)