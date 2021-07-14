Gabriel India receives ratings action from CRISIL

Gabriel India announced that on request of the company, CRISIL has withdrawn the 'FAA+/Stable' rating assigned to the fixed deposit programme of the company, since there is no amount outstanding against the said instruments.

CRISIL has also reaffirmed the credit rating for the bank loan facilities aggregating Rs 100 crore at CRISIL AA/ Stable.

