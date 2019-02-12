Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gagan Gases reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Govt delays Gagan-equipped aircraft commissioning to Jun 2020
China adds two new satellites to BeiDou Navigation System
China's BeiDou satellite navigation system starts global service
-
Sales decline 99.19% to Rs 0.59 croreNet loss of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.19% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.5973.00 -99 OPM %8.470.29 -PBDT-0.160.12 PL PBT-0.230.07 PL NP-0.230.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU