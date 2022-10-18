JUST IN
Board of Newgen Software Technologies approves change in registered office
Business Standard

GAIL (India) declared successful resolution applicant for JBF Petrochemicals

Capital Market 

GAIL (India) has been declared the successful resolution applicant for the acquisition of JBF Petrochemicals under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Now, GAIL shall submit Performance Security, subsequent to which the Resolution Professional shall submit GAIL's Resolution Plan for approval of the Hon'ble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench (Adjudicating Authority) in accordance with the provisions of the IBC and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:18 IST

