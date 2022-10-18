Board of Garware Hi Tech Films approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 18 October 2022

The Board of Garware Hi Tech Films at its meeting held on 18 October 2022 has take note of resignation of Hemant Nikam (DIN: 07517849), dated 10 October 2022, Whole-Time Director of the Company. The Board approved the appointment of Uday Vasantrao Joshi (DIN: 09753984), as an Additional Director in the category of Whole-Time Director (Executive Director) with effect from 18 October 2022.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:18 IST

