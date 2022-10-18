Board of Garware Hi Tech Films approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 18 October 2022The Board of Garware Hi Tech Films at its meeting held on 18 October 2022 has take note of resignation of Hemant Nikam (DIN: 07517849), dated 10 October 2022, Whole-Time Director of the Company. The Board approved the appointment of Uday Vasantrao Joshi (DIN: 09753984), as an Additional Director in the category of Whole-Time Director (Executive Director) with effect from 18 October 2022.
