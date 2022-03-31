Gail (India) gains after board OKs Rs 1,082-cr share buyback

Gail (India) advanced 1.14% to Rs 155.15 after the company's board approved share buyback worth Rs 1,082.72 crore at Rs 190 per share.
The company proposes to buy back up to 5,69,85,463 equity shares, comprising 1.28% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, at a price of Rs 190 per share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1082,72,37,970.
The company has fixed Friday, 22 April 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback of equity shares.
The Government of India held 51.45% stake in Gail (India) as on 25 March 2022.
State-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company.
The net profit of GAIL (India) jumped 100.7% to Rs 3780.78 crore on a 67% increase in net sales to Rs 26145.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU