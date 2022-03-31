Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2022.

Prakash Industries Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 12.46% to Rs 57.3 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 76.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd spiked 11.41% to Rs 75.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 7.65% to Rs 601.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24857 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd gained 7.28% to Rs 616. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15325 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd advanced 6.80% to Rs 1075.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6961 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)