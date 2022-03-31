IFB Agro Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Man Industries (India) Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 March 2022.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd surged 14.44% to Rs 657.35 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1640 shares in the past one month.
Man Industries (India) Ltd soared 13.45% to Rs 98.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45283 shares in the past one month.
Suven Life Sciences Ltd spiked 13.40% to Rs 93.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50657 shares in the past one month.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd spurt 11.67% to Rs 68.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14383 shares in the past one month.
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd rose 10.61% to Rs 44.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7007 shares in the past one month.
