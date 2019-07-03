GAIL (India) launches 'Hawa Badle Hum' campaign in Delhi NCR

GAIL (India) announced the launch of 'Hawa Badle Hum' campaign.

A squad of specially designed auto rickshaws fitted with live pollution meters will ply on the roads of Delhi NCR under this initiative. The autos, with planters and inspiring messaging will urge the passengers to take a pledge and participate in a digital contest by submitting their ideas on combating air pollution.

