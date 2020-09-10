GAIL (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.05, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.12% rally in NIFTY and a 8.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.05, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 11379.7. The Sensex is at 38594.35, up 1.05%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 7.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15365.85, up 2.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.15, down 1.48% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 29.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.12% rally in NIFTY and a 8.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)