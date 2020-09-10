Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 15.77 points or 1.29% at 1207.47 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.59%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 4.18%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 6.01%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 5%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.97%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373 or 0.98% at 38566.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.6 points or 0.98% at 11388.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.88 points or 0.98% at 14441.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.98 points or 0.46% at 4843.29.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

