GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.65%, up for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 104.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% gain in NIFTY and a 0.35% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 13014.15. The Sensex is at 44238.3, down 0.05%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 25.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16346, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 217.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

