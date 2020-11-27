Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 109.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.59% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 0.21% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 27.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14237.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.65, up 0.27% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 6.59% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 0.21% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)