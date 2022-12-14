GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 2.36%

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.45, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.24% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.45, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 18677.5. The Sensex is at 62739.86, up 0.33%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26482.35, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

