GAIL (India) Ltd Spurts 2.88%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.5%

GAIL (India) Ltd gained 2.88% today to trade at Rs 148. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.5% to quote at 15214.58. The index is up 2.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 2.51% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 30.9 % over last one year compared to the 54.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 9.67% over last one month compared to 2.77% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 157.95 on 08 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 80.5 on 18 May 2020.

