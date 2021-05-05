InterGlobe Aviation to mull fund raising via QIP on May 7

InterGlobe Aviation said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 7 May 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 May 2021.

The scrip added 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 1623.60 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined by 5.87% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.57% during the same period.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 287 aircraft as of 31 December 2020.

