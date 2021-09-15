GAIL (India) Ltd stays in winning mode

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.5, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.48% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.7% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.5, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17472.2. The Sensex is at 58597.8, up 0.6%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 6.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21034.9, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.45, up 0.93% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 71.48% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.7% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

