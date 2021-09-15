HCL Technologies Ltd soars 2.3%, gains for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1267.1, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.54% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% jump in NIFTY and a 82.72% jump in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1267.1, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17472.2. The Sensex is at 58597.8, up 0.6%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 12.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35431.5, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1270.55, up 2.58% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 60.54% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% jump in NIFTY and a 82.72% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)