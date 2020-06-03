GAIL (India) receives revision in issuer credit ratings from Moody's

GAIL (India) announced that Moody's have revised the Issuer Credit Rating of GAIL (India) by one notch from Baa2 to Baa3.

The revision in the Credit Rating was done as Moody's has revised the rating of various Government related issuers (GRI) including that of GAIL (India) in line with the revision of India's Sovereign Rating from Baa2 to Baa3 on Ist June,2020 by Moody's. The ratings of GRIs are closely linked with the rating of their Government owner.

