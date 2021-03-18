Volumes jump at ICRA Ltd counter

ICRA Ltd witnessed volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3435 shares

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2021.

ICRA Ltd witnessed volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3435 shares. The stock dropped 0.64% to Rs.2,780.00. Volumes stood at 1281 shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd notched up volume of 7.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56800 shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.4,180.15. Volumes stood at 57381 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 5.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45381 shares. The stock rose 6.92% to Rs.528.20. Volumes stood at 54129 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd registered volume of 76401 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20186 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.1,891.95. Volumes stood at 65110 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53374 shares. The stock dropped 1.36% to Rs.1,157.30. Volumes stood at 41143 shares in the last session.

