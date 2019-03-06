Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 679.47 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 1.28% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 679.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 597.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales679.47597.87 14 OPM %12.1312.62 -PBDT76.3570.37 8 PBT63.4558.18 9 NP41.8541.32 1
