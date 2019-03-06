Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 31.29% in the September 2018 quarter
Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the September 2018 quarter
Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.30% in the December 2018 quarter
Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.61% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 51.90 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 32.03% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 51.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.9043.50 19 OPM %14.6113.17 -PBDT5.834.10 42 PBT4.392.64 66 NP3.382.56 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU