AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.85% to Rs 700.21 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 11.03% to Rs 128.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 700.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 556.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales700.21556.39 26 OPM %23.6022.80 -PBDT192.12157.90 22 PBT170.53140.01 22 NP128.96116.15 11

