Galaxy Surfactants director resigns

With effect from 07 October 2021

Galaxy Surfactants announced that Dr. Nirmal Koshti (DIN: 07626499) has resigned from the Board of the Company as (non-executive, non-independent) Director w.e.f. 07 October 2021.

Dr. Koshti shall continue to remain associated with the Galaxy group in an executive capacity in TRI-K Industries Inc. (100% step down US Subsidiary) and as a member of the Board of TRI-K Industries Inc.

