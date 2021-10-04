Galaxy Surfactants director resigns

-
With effect from 07 October 2021Galaxy Surfactants announced that Dr. Nirmal Koshti (DIN: 07626499) has resigned from the Board of the Company as (non-executive, non-independent) Director w.e.f. 07 October 2021.
Dr. Koshti shall continue to remain associated with the Galaxy group in an executive capacity in TRI-K Industries Inc. (100% step down US Subsidiary) and as a member of the Board of TRI-K Industries Inc.
