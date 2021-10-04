Welspun India collaborates with DuPont Biomaterials

JUST IN
Welspun India in collaboration with DuPont Biomaterials has launched a new home textile collection, including bath towels and bed sheets, made with bio-based materials. The collection was developed to meet a growing demand for home textile products that not only bring desired performance but also are sustainable. The collaboration brings together cotton and DuPont Sorona fibers to create home textile fabrics that provide exceptional comfort, moisture management, a luxurious drape, and a smooth, soft, hand feel. The new global collection expands the future of sustainable textiles in the important area of home care, where innovation is of utmost importance. Partially plant-based Sorona polymer delivers the performance needed and yet is sustainable in nature.

First Published: Mon, October 04 2021. 16:42 IST

