Rama Steel to acquire 51% in Ashoka Infrasteel and 50% in Hagar Mega Mart

The acquisition of Ashoka lnfrasteel enables Rama Steel Tubes to go a step further into the distribution chain and consolidate its market in the galvanized steel pipes segment.
The acquisition of Hagar Mega Mart enables the company to enter into a new segment of Sanitary ware, bathroom accessories, faucets, vanities, sinks & drains in different finishes and varieties.
Total consideration for expansion initiatives is upto Rs 33 crore .
The discharge of consideration is through issuance of fully paid of equity shares of RSTL aggregating to maximum amount of Rs 32 crore at a price as may be determined in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations,2OtB and remaining through cash consideration.
