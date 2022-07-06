JUST IN
Rama Steel to acquire 51% in Ashoka Infrasteel and 50% in Hagar Mega Mart

Rama Steel Tubes has acquired 51% stake in Ashoka lnfrasteel, a partnership firm and 50% stake in M/s Hagar Mega Mart by issuance of fresh shares of the company.

The acquisition of Ashoka lnfrasteel enables Rama Steel Tubes to go a step further into the distribution chain and consolidate its market in the galvanized steel pipes segment.

The acquisition of Hagar Mega Mart enables the company to enter into a new segment of Sanitary ware, bathroom accessories, faucets, vanities, sinks & drains in different finishes and varieties.

Total consideration for expansion initiatives is upto Rs 33 crore .

The discharge of consideration is through issuance of fully paid of equity shares of RSTL aggregating to maximum amount of Rs 32 crore at a price as may be determined in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations,2OtB and remaining through cash consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 16:00 IST

