Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 51.96 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 123.13% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 51.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.9668.6339.5719.9019.4111.4816.098.1714.286.40

