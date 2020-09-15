JUST IN
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 51.96 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 123.13% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 51.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.9668.63 -24 OPM %39.5719.90 -PBDT19.4111.48 69 PBT16.098.17 97 NP14.286.40 123

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 12:40 IST

