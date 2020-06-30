Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Longview Tea Company rose 733.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240 0 0.420 0 OPM %41.670 --92.860 - PBDT0.300.04 650 0.420.05 740 PBT0.300.04 650 0.420.05 740 NP0.250.03 733 0.310.02 1450
