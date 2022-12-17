Garbi Finvest standalone net profit declines 88.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 86.47% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest declined 88.74% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 86.47% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.259.2483.2097.401.049.001.049.000.776.84

