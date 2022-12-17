Garbi Finvest standalone net profit declines 88.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 86.47% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Garbi Finvest declined 88.74% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 86.47% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.259.24 -86 OPM %83.2097.40 -PBDT1.049.00 -88 PBT1.049.00 -88 NP0.776.84 -89
