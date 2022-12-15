MFS Intercorp standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.33% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of MFS Intercorp declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 87.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

