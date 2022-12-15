MFS Intercorp standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.33% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of MFS Intercorp declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 87.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.766.00 -87 OPM %19.743.50 -PBDT0.150.21 -29 PBT0.150.21 -29 NP0.110.21 -48
