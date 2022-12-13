Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 207.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 6.79 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 207.55% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.790 0 OPM %0.150 -PBDT2.260.74 205 PBT2.260.73 210 NP1.630.53 208
