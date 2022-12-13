JUST IN
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 207.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 6.79 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 207.55% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.790 0 OPM %0.150 -PBDT2.260.74 205 PBT2.260.73 210 NP1.630.53 208

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 07:36 IST

