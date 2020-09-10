JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Route Mobile IPO subscribed 4.15 times

Vaibhav Global commissions 1 MW Solar PV Power Generation Project
Business Standard

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers update on proposed OFS by GoI

Capital Market 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announced that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India has intimated regarding the appointment of Elara Capital (India) and Yes Securities (India) as Merchant Bankers & Selling Brokers for the disinvestment of 10% paid up equity capital out of Govt. of India shareholding of 74.50% in the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers through the "Offer for Sale (OFS) by Promoter through the "stock exchange" mechanism.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 17:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU