Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers update on proposed OFS by GoI

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announced that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India has intimated regarding the appointment of Elara Capital (India) and Yes Securities (India) as Merchant Bankers & Selling Brokers for the disinvestment of 10% paid up equity capital out of Govt. of India shareholding of 74.50% in the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers through the "Offer for Sale (OFS) by Promoter through the "stock exchange" mechanism.

