JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bajaj Electricals allots 50,175 equity shares under ESOP

National Fertilizer records 16% growth in sales and 13% growth in production
Business Standard

The Ramco Cements allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

The Ramco Cements has approved an allotment of 2,22,497 equity shares of Rs.1/- each, being the exercise of 1,38,666 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Plan A, (ESOS 2018 Plan A) and 83,831 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Plan B, (ESOS 2018 Plan B).

Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 23,55,76,780 equity shares of Rs.1/- each to 23,57,99,277 equity shares of Rs.1/- each.

Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.23,57,99,277/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU