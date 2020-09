Indiabulls Housing Finance has sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding, the wholly owning parent company of OakNorth Bank (OakNorth), to HighSage Ventures LLC for Rs 440 crore.

The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the Company.

