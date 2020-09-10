JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals allots 50,175 equity shares under ESOP

Bajaj Electricals has allotted 50175 equity shares of Rs.2 each, fully paid-up, in favour of 28 Employees who had been granted stock options under the Company's ESOP Schemes.

Post this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company shall comprise of 113862614 equity shares of Rs.2 each fully paid-up amounting to Rs.22,77,25,228/-.

