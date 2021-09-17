Garment Mantra Lifestyle opens new store in Coimbatore, plans to expand biz.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle (erstwhile Junction Fabrics & Apparels) is expanding its business by opening another new store through its retail arm, Twenty Twenty Trading LLP (Price Mantra) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Following the completion of "Exhibition Cum Sales Model" at Delhi NCR, the company had set up its eleventh retail store in Coimbatore. Currently, Garment Mantra Lifestyle said that it is focusing on developing B2C space at a rapid pace.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle's consolidated net profit tanked 61.2% to Rs 1.08 crore on a 65.4% decline in net sales to Rs 21.95 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 0.88% to Rs 159.95 on BSE. Garment Mantra Lifestyle is involved in the manufacturing of the latest fashion night wears under its exclusive Hylex, Monk and Helicon brands. Its stocks wide varieties of styles, are manufactured by its own garment production units in Nethaji Apparel Park, Tirupur.

