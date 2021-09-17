Garment Mantra Lifestyle opens new store in Coimbatore, plans to expand biz.

-
ALSO READ
Consumer goods stocks edge lower
Arvind Lifestyle Brands sells assets of UNLIMITED retail business to V-Mart Retail
V-Mart Retail to acquire 74 stores and assets of brand 'Unlimited'
RIL, Future Group companies decline after SC rules in Amazon's favour
Future Lifestyle Fashions appoints director
-
Garment Mantra Lifestyle (erstwhile Junction Fabrics & Apparels) is expanding its business by opening another new store through its retail arm, Twenty Twenty Trading LLP (Price Mantra) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Following the completion of "Exhibition Cum Sales Model" at Delhi NCR, the company had set up its eleventh retail store in Coimbatore. Currently, Garment Mantra Lifestyle said that it is focusing on developing B2C space at a rapid pace.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle's consolidated net profit tanked 61.2% to Rs 1.08 crore on a 65.4% decline in net sales to Rs 21.95 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 0.88% to Rs 159.95 on BSE. Garment Mantra Lifestyle is involved in the manufacturing of the latest fashion night wears under its exclusive Hylex, Monk and Helicon brands. Its stocks wide varieties of styles, are manufactured by its own garment production units in Nethaji Apparel Park, Tirupur.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU