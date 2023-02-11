Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 1900.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.44% to Rs 14.43 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.44% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.4310.06 43 OPM %5.683.48 -PBDT0.720.30 140 PBT0.470.10 370 NP0.400.02 1900

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:29 IST

