Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 1900.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Garnet International rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.44% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

