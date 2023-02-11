JUST IN
B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 530.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 68.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 68.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.2019.48 -7 OPM %7.3613.19 -PBDT0.952.23 -57 PBT0.621.94 -68 NP0.441.41 -69

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:29 IST

