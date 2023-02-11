Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 68.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 68.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.2019.487.3613.190.952.230.621.940.441.41

