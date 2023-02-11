JUST IN
B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 530.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.18% to Rs 60.70 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 14.93% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.18% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.7054.11 12 OPM %8.5811.92 -PBDT7.488.43 -11 PBT6.777.84 -14 NP4.905.76 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:29 IST

