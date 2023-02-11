SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.18% to Rs 60.70 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 14.93% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.18% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.7054.118.5811.927.488.436.777.844.905.76

