SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.18% to Rs 60.70 croreNet profit of SPL Industries declined 14.93% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.18% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.7054.11 12 OPM %8.5811.92 -PBDT7.488.43 -11 PBT6.777.84 -14 NP4.905.76 -15
