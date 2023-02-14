Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Ashiana Agro Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.220.20-18.18-15.0000.0200.0200.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)