Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 croreAshiana Agro Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %-18.18-15.00 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
