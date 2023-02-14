Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 96.08% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.08% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.000.51 96 OPM %-51.00-11.76 -PBDT0.120.35 -66 PBT0.120.34 -65 NP0.090.25 -64

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

