Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.08% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

