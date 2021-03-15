Workers on strike at Sunflag Iron's Bhandara unit

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company announced that the workers engaged at the facility of the Company located at Warthi, Bhandara Road, Bhandara in the State of Maharashtra through their Union namely Sunflag Iron & Steel Mazdoor Sabha, have resorted to strike with shorter notice of less than 12 hours.

The matter had been referred for "Conciliation" which is before the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Notwithstanding this, the union has chosen to go on "Illegal Strike" to press their demands with effect from the 'A' shift of 13 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)