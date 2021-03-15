Quick Heal Technologies update on buyback of shares

-
ALSO READ
Quick Heal Tech spurts on buyback plan
Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves proposal for buyback of shares up to Rs 155 cr
Quick Heal board OKs Rs 155-cr buyback plan
Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves closure of wholly owned subsidiary in Africa
Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.34% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Quick Heal Technologies announced that the promoters of the Company have communicated their intention to participate in the Buyback and offer up to an aggregate maximum of 46,06,978 Equity Shares.
The Buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by means of special resolution through a postal ballot and electronic voting.
The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details regarding the Buyback will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations.
The Board of Quick Heal Technologies has approved the proposed buyback of up to 6,326,530 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating up to 9.85% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, at Rs 245 per Equity Share of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU