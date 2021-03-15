Quick Heal Technologies update on buyback of shares

Quick Heal Technologies announced that the promoters of the Company have communicated their intention to participate in the Buyback and offer up to an aggregate maximum of 46,06,978 Equity Shares.

The Buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by means of special resolution through a postal ballot and electronic voting.

The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details regarding the Buyback will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations.

The Board of Quick Heal Technologies has approved the proposed buyback of up to 6,326,530 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating up to 9.85% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, at Rs 245 per Equity Share of the Company.

