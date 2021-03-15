Axis Bank acquires 9.90% partnership interest in Fettle Tone LLP

-
ALSO READ
Sunedison Infrastructure update on business restructuring
Brigade Enterprises subsidiary partners Prestige Estates Projects
Brigade Enterprises's subsidiary Mysore Projects enters into partnership with Prestige Estate Projects
Axis Bank to acquire 6.67% stake in IBBIC
AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce strategic partnership
-
Axis Bank has entered into definitive agreements with Fettle Tone LLP and the other partners of Fettle Tone LLP on 13 March 2021 in connection with Axis Bank's proposed acquisition of 9.90% of the aggregate partnership interest of Fettle Tone LLP pursuant to a contribution of Rs 90.8 crore by Axis Bank in Fettle Tone LLP's partnership capital.
Fettle Tone LLP is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by True North Fund VI LLP under the IRDAI (Investment by Private Equity Funds in Indian Insurance Companies) Guidelines, 2017.
Fettle Tone LLP is currently a promoter of Max Bupa Health Insurance Company (MBHI) and holds ~55.6% of the total share capital of MBHI.
MBHI is a standalone health insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
This transaction strengthens Axis Bank's position in the insurance sector, pursuant to its investment in Fettle Tone LLP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU