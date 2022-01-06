Gautam Gems spurts as board to mull rights issue on 13 Jan

Gautam Gems hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 16.32 after the company said its board will consider right issue of equity shares on 13 January 2022.

The board will also consider the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31 December 2021.

Net profit of Gautam Gems surged 2600% to Rs 0.81 crore on 60.59% increase in net sales to Rs 38.75 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Gautam Gems is engaged in manufacturing, import and export of rough and polished diamonds. It sells diamonds of multiple category, shape, cut, size and color.

