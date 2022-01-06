Affle India Ltd Falls 3.3%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.73%

Affle India Ltd has added 18.76% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3% rise in the SENSEX

Affle India Ltd lost 3.3% today to trade at Rs 1282.15. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.73% to quote at 37006.42. The index is up 6.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 3.09% and Cyient Ltd lost 2.83% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 46.92 % over last one year compared to the 23.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Affle India Ltd has added 18.76% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13438 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 60546 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1368 on 04 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 706 on 18 Jan 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)