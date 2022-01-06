Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 6.98 points or 0.37% at 1871.62 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.82%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.51%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.42%),HFCL Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.28%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.07%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.97%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.49%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 771.53 or 1.28% at 59451.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 211.15 points or 1.18% at 17714.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 140.84 points or 0.47% at 29760.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.28 points or 0.69% at 8861.31.

On BSE,1180 shares were trading in green, 1750 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

